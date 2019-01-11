Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 22:14:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Central Gwinnett LB Cornelius Evans reacts to his in-home visit & new offer

Jv6o02dd88sh7svsuszn
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The dead period ended at 12:00 am on Friday morning, and all over the country, coaches were preparing in their offices or waiting at nearby rest areas until the clock struck midnight, and they were...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}