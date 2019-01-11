Central Gwinnett LB Cornelius Evans reacts to his in-home visit & new offer
The dead period ended at 12:00 am on Friday morning, and all over the country, coaches were preparing in their offices or waiting at nearby rest areas until the clock struck midnight, and they were...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news