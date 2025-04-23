Catching up with the signees: WR Allen stays busy before starting at Tech

While several members of Georgia Tech's highly-rated 2025 recruiting class have just finished going through their first spring practice with the Jackets as early enrollees, several others will finish out their traditional high school senior year and join the team this summer.





In the coming days, JOL will be checking in with those members of the class that are coming down the home stretch of their final semester of high school, looking to finish strong before arriving on The Flats to start their college career and get an update on what they've been doing since signing day.





This check-in is on wide receiver signee Jordan Allen who was a late addition to the Jackets' class after being swayed to stay closer to home back in November following previously being committed to Louisville.





JOL: Other than trying to finish your senior year strong with academics at school, what have you been up to since signing with Tech back in December? Did you play any other sports at school during the winter or spring and if so, how has that gone?





ALLEN: I have been running track since January. It has been going really well. We’re preparing for region right now. I am running the 100, 4x100 and 4x200. I am at a 10.72 as of now (in the 100). Wanting to drop to 10.6 when it’s all said and done. Our 4x100 team is doing really good, holding the No. 2 time in Georgia and top 10 time in nation with a 40.27. We have a great 4x200 team as well as our best time is 1:26.09. I am the first leg for the 4x100 and anchor for 4x200. I have also been training with my trainer at times when I do not have too much going on with track. Cant be away from football for too long (LOL).





JOL: Did you visit Georgia Tech any this spring and what was that visit like?





ALLEN: Yes, I went down on March 25th and April 5th. Those were definitely great visits. That was the first time I had been down since my official visit in November so it was great to be back. Learned a lot and caught up with a lot of great people. Very eager to get out there for sure.





JOL: What's been the biggest thing you've been trying to do to get ready for when you join the Jackets' program this summer? Improving your game, physically, mentally, just really anything to be ready for college football?





ALLEN: Learning the offense. With me not being an early enrollee, I am not there for the meetings, workouts and practices. I didn’t want to still be a step behind when I actually get to Tech. Then obviously puts getting bigger, stronger and faster on my own. The next level is much more competitive.





JOL: Have you been in touch with any of the Tech players or some of the early enrollees from your class that went through spring practice and what have they told you about the team or school?





ALLEN: Not too much. I’ve talked with Jamauri (Brice) a little when I came down for the practice and scrimmage. But it was really just small talk before our meeting began.





JOL: What's your excitement level to graduate high school and then finally get down to The Flats to start your college life and football career?





ALLEN: I am overly excited to graduate high school and start a new chapter of my life being a college athlete. Very thankful that I have the opportunity to play at the next level. People say college is the best time of your life so I am ready for it!