Catching up with the signees: TE Roush working hard to be ready for Tech

While several members of Georgia Tech's highly-rated 2025 recruiting class have just finished going through their first spring practice with the Jackets as early enrollees, several others will finish out their traditional high school senior year and join the team this summer.





In the coming days, JOL will be checking in with those members of the class that are coming down the home stretch of their final semester of high school, looking to finish strong before arriving on The Flats to start their college career and get an update on what they've been doing since signing day.





This edition will focus on tight end signee and Wesleyan standout Connor Roush, who was one of two players the Jackets signed at the position to beef up the depth and talent in tight ends coach Nathan Brock's room.





JOL: Other than trying to finish your senior year strong with academics at school, what have you been up to since signing with Tech back in December? Did you play any other sports at school during the winter or spring and if so, how has that gone?





ROUSH: As of right now I’ve been working out with Coach Daisy for strength and rehabilitation and Coach JB for speed and route running. These guys have been doing their best to get me ready for Tech, and my game has been heightened astronomically. I was going to throw in track but figured out I didn’t have the time while training six days a week for football.





JOL: Did you visit Georgia Tech any this spring and what was that visit like?





ROUSH: I went to two spring practices and also went to the spring game. It’s always fun seeing the guys that I will be playing with as they are already treating me like family. It also makes me feel a lot better getting used to the pace of the practices and how the coaches coach. The spring game was also great as I got to see the freshmen showing out already representing the class well.





JOL: What's been the biggest thing you've been trying to do to get ready for when you join the Jackets' program this summer? Improving your game, physically, mentally, just really anything to be ready for college football?





ROUSH: I’ve been doing everything I can to improve my game. Physically has been a very strong part of it by getting my body fully healthy and building out my shape to be the best athlete I can be. My coaches have also been helping me prepare mentally as I’m newer to the tight end position and sharpening up routes and overall preparation before routes has drastically improved.





JOL: Have you been in touch with any of the Tech players or some of the early enrollees from your class that went through spring practice and what have they told you about the team or school?





ROUSH: I’ve been in touch mainly with Luke Harpring, Bailey Stockton, Aaron Philo and Lawson Pritchett. Luke obviously is a fellow tight end so him sending me some stuff to start studying has been a great help. The other guys are great just to ask questions to about anything football related to school to socially.





JOL: What's your excitement level to graduate high school and then finally get down to The Flats to start your college life and football career?





ROUSH: I couldn’t be more excited. It’s a lot easier to work harder when you've got a team around you, and I’ve missed that ever since high school football ended.