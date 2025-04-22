Catching up with the signees: QB Adamson readies for next challenge

While several members of Georgia Tech's highly-rated 2025 recruiting class have just finished going through their first spring practice with the Jackets as early enrollees, several others will finish out their traditional high school senior year and join the team this summer.





In the coming days, JOL will be checking in with those members of the class that are coming down the home stretch of their final semester of high school, looking to finish strong before arriving on The Flats to start their college career and get an update on what they've been doing since signing day.





This edition digs into quarterback signee Grady Adamson who was an early commit in the class out of Deer Creek, Oklahoma and never waivered before signing with the Jackets in December.





JOL: Other than trying to finish your senior year strong with academics at school, what have you been up to since signing with Tech back in December? Did you play any other sports at school during the winter or spring and if so, how has that gone?





ADAMSON: Since December I’ve been working out and throwing each week as well as running with track. I also started throwing some shot put and discus for fun and have been getting good work in over the months.





JOL: Did you visit Georgia Tech any this spring and what was that visit like?





ADAMSON: Yes, I visited the week of April 9-11 and went through meetings and practice for those couple days. I got to learn more about the offense and start diving in deeper with the playbook while also hanging with the guys.





JOL: What's been the biggest thing you've been trying to do to get ready for when you join the Jackets' program this summer? Improving your game, physically, mentally, just really anything to be ready for college football?





ADAMSON: Mainly I’ve been trying to boost my physical strength and conditioning so that I am ready for the summer as well as learning as much of the offense so that I can come in with knowledge of the plays and have a head start on the learning side.





JOL: Have you been in touch with any of the Tech players or some of the early enrollees from your class that went through spring practice and what have they told you about the team or school?





ADAMSON: I’ve been in touch with the QBs and keeping up with what they’ve been up to football wise so I can be prepared and know what’s to come.





JOL: What's your excitement level to graduate high school and then finally get down to The Flats to start your college life and football career?





ADAMSON: My excitement level is extremely high. This is what I’ve been working for and waiting for my whole high school career. I’m also super excited to join the team and learn from the guys this summer.