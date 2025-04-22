Catching up with the signees: Kicker Shaffer preps for arrival at Tech

While several members of Georgia Tech's highly-rated 2025 recruiting class have just finished going through their first spring practice with the Jackets as early enrollees, several others will finish out their traditional high school senior year and join the team this summer.





In the coming days, JOL will be checking in with those members of the class that are coming down the home stretch of their final semester of high school, looking to finish strong before arriving on The Flats to start their college career and get an update on what they've been doing since signing day.





First up is kicker Landon Shaffer from East Paulding High who was Tech's lone addition to the class in February to give the team another possible future weapon in the special teams phase of the game.





JOL: Other than trying to finish your senior year strong with academics at school, what have you been up to since signing with Tech back in December? Did you play any other sports at school during the winter or spring and if so, how has that gone?





SHAFFER: I’ve really been trying to fine tune myself in my craft to make myself the best I can be before I get to GT in June. I’ve been in the weight room getting my strength up and feeling good all around.





JOL: Did you visit Georgia Tech any this spring and what was that visit like?





SHAFFER: I did go to a spring practice. It was really nice to be back on campus and speak with everyone before I get there. It’s always nice to talk with some future teammates and coaches.





JOL: What's been the biggest thing you've been trying to do to get ready for when you join the Jackets' program this summer? Improving your game, physically, mentally, just really anything to be ready for college football?





SHAFFER: Definitely making sure my kicking mechanics are as perfected as possible. There’s always something I can be better at whenever I go out to kick so I’d like to be as best as I can be before I get there. Always want to be the best version of myself I can be.





JOL: Have you been in touch with any of the Tech players or some of the early enrollees from your class that went through spring practice and what have they told you about the team or school?





SHAFFER: Yeah, I've spoken with most of the specialists, trying to learn more about what everything is like and get some advice. They are a really cool group of guys so I'm very excited to be around them and learn from them.





JOL: What's your excitement level to graduate high school and then finally get down to The Flats to start your college life and football career?





SHAFFER: I am extremely excited to get on campus and start this next chapter of my life. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to get an amazing education while playing college football. June can’t come soon enough for me.