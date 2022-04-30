Carpenter drafted by Green Bay with pick 228
Georgia Tech veteran safety Tariq Carpenter had to wait but the wait paid off as he was drafted on Saturday at pick 228 in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.
Carpenter is the sixth Yellow Jacket to be selected by the Packers with the last being fellow safety Morgan Burnett in 2010. Burnett retired recently and played eight seasons in Green Bay all as a starter for the Pack.
The Packers found success with Burnett along with other Legends of the Flats, Bill Curry who played ten years, running back Dorsey Levens who won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, and running back Eddie Lee Ivery.
Carpenter started 41 of his 52 collegiate games and played in 50-straight games to close his career playing through several significant injuries in 2020. That led him to return for the 2021 season. He logged 223 career tackles and four interceptions as a four-year starter.