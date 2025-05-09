Cardinals' 13-run inning sets tone for 16-2 Tech loss in series opener

Danny Hall Weekend certainly didn't get off to the start the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wanted as Louisville put up a 13-run second inning to set the tone for a 16-2 victory in the opener of a three-game ACC series on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.





The Cardinals (34-15, 14-11 ACC) ended with 16 runs on 15 hits, including five extra-base hits and three home runs as the Georgia Tech (35-15, 15-10 ACC) pitching staff had a tough time over the few innings recording outs.





Louisville quickly got on the board for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as the rally came in the form of three two-out hits, including an RBI single by Jake Munroe.





The Cardinals' bats were able to put up 13 runs in the second inning and force McKee out after just 1 and 1/3 innings of work. After a two-run single by Lucas Moore, Zion Rose connected for a three-run homer to make it 6-0. Then Munroe and Eddie King Jr. followed to make it back-to-back-to-back homers and an 8-0 lead before McKee was lifted for Connor Shouse.





Shouse and Ryan Johnson were then unable to record an out during their brief time on the mound as Louisville proceeded to add six more runs in the frame. Collin Mowry had an RBI single, Moore had a two-run single, Rose had an RBI single, Munroe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and King walked with the bases loaded to make it 14-0 before Tech reliever Adam McKelvey was finally able to get a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.





Moore added an RBI single in the third to drive in his fifth run of the night and push the Cardinals lead to 15-0.





Georgia Tech finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-out, two-run single by Drew Burress to make it 15-2.





Louisville's Ethan Eberle earned the win to improve to 5-2 on the season after five innings of work in which he allowed two runs on five hits with four walks and one strikeout.





Tech's Tate McKee took the loss to fall to 6-3 after lasting just 1 1/3 innings in his start and allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits with two walks. The Jackets used six pitchers in the loss with only Sam Swygert not allowing a run in his outing.





Georgia Tech and Louisville will meet back on the diamond on Saturday for Game 2 with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. The series will wrap up with a noon first pitch on Sunday.