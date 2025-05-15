Carbin sorting things out as commitment date approaches in July

It's getting toward crunch time in the recruitment of 2026 edge defender Chris Carbin as the standout from Hillgrove (Ga.) High has several official visits coming up before his commitment date he recently set for July 4th.





Carbin currently has three official visits on his schedule, including trips to Mississippi State on May 29, Georgia Tech on June 6 and Baylor on June 13. He recently canceled an OV to South Florida and said he could possibly add a fourth on June 20 with Louisville being a school in contention for that after recently offering in early May.





"I'm putting a lot into it (with OVs)," Carbin told JOL on Wednesday about the importance of the trips coming up on his eventual decision. "I can't wait to go back down there to Georgia Tech. It's going to be nice. Mississippi State, Baylor, get to see the different campuses, get to take pictures, get to enjoy my time there. It's definitely a good thing for me because I want to see where they are, what's their defensive scheme, how they develop not only as a football player but as far as character in young men, how they are with their players, how they coach their players. Really just get to be around them more to see if that's really the school I see myself at for four years."







The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect showed his versatility at Wednesday's Hillgrove practice, playing on the edge as a standup rusher as well as with his hand on the ground, while also displaying the ability to be a space linebacker against the run or drop into coverage against the pass. Carbin said he thinks his ability to do so many different things is what makes him special.





"I feel like I'm very versatile. I feel like that's what separates me from most players," said Carbin. "I can be on the edge. I can rush the edge. I can play against the run, stop the run, drop into coverage, get picks...all that. Anything coaches ask me to do I can do it. I can go perform. I really feel like I'm a versatile player, and I can do anything I put my mind to."







Carbin has collected more than 30 reported offers and has interest from several other schools as he mentioned Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State have been in contact recently but not officially offered yet at this point. His focus has seemed to narrow on a handful of schools with those that he has scheduled official visits with standing out. He wasn't ready to say those are his top schools but leaned toward them being among the group of top four or five that he plans on releasing in the next few weeks.





Georgia Tech has been a constant in Carbin's recruitment since the beginning and possibly the team to beat as he had several good things to say about the program after visiting multiple times and eagerly anticipating the OV on The Flats coming up in June.





"I love Coach Key. I love Coach Pope. I love all the coaches. I love the program," said Carbin. "I love what they do with their players, how they develop them. I love what they do with their defensive scheme...how Brent Key runs his whole offense, defense, how he just runs his whole team. I love the community. The community is of course my hometown. A lot of people out there, a lot of stuff to do. The community is great. It's beautiful. They really take care of their players down there. It's not far from home. It's just a great place to be. It really felt like home my first couple times I've been down there. It was a great experience for sure. I can't wait to be down there in June."







Carbin said his OVs to Mississippi State and Baylor will be his first times on campus at those schools, and he looks forward to seeing the area and what they have to offer from every aspect.





Carbin recently set his commitment date for July 4th and said he, his family and his head coach have been talking a lot about the process and making the best decision for him as he tries to block out all the noise and stress and enjoy it as a blessing. He said he is definitely looking forward to that commitment day and expecting it to be a day of celebration and gratitude for the opportunity.





"I'm very excited. Commitment is a big process, a big next-level thing," said Carbin. "So I feel like I'll be very excited to get that done. Me and my family are very excited. When that day comes it will just be a blessing from God. He's gotten me through everything. He's put me in this situation. I wouldn't be in this spot without Him. I love Jesus Christ, and I live with Him everyday and He lives with me. I thank Him every day for getting me here. So yes, it will be a really good day."







Hillgrove is set to wrap up their spring practice with a home scrimmage on Thursday night vs. Central Gwinnett. Carbin said it's been a productive spring on the practice field, but he and his teammates are ready to have some fun and swap some paint on Thursday.





"Spring is going great right now," said Carbin. "For me I feel like the first day was kind of sloppy, but on Day 9 now, we've been picking it up. It's been great. The intensity has been there. Offense is competing. Defense is competing. So it's really been great both ways. Ready for this spring game tomorrow, hit a new helmet. Looking forward to it."

