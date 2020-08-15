JacketsOnline - Camp Closes with a Focus on TEs

Georgia Tech wrapped up an unusual Fall Camp on Saturday with a morning practice session. After practice, tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan and tight ends Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard aka the two Dylans spoke with the media about camp and getting ready for classes to begin.

The Jackets completed camp without going into full pads, they will go into pads next week as they are still on their normal timetable. There will be another round of COVID testing before they put the pads on.

