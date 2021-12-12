Camden Co. RB Felix joins Tech's 2022 class

Georgia Tech needs help at running back and they picked up a big piece of the puzzle with the commitment of Jamie Felix for the 2022 recruiting class on Sunday night after his official visit to the Flats over the weekend. Felix could sign with the Jackets on Wednesday after mulling a February signing.

"I committed to Tech this morning," Felix told JOL. "Signing on Wednesday is a definite possibility now. Coach Collins and Coach Coleman were excited when I told them. They were excited the whole trip and they wanted me to make that decision for Georgia Tech. I loved it the whole weekend so I felt like it was the right decision."

The Felix family were more hyped up about the decision than the talented running back actually was which was a good thing.

"My family is more excited than me honestly," he said. "Last night my pops before we went out to dinner, he called me while I was taking a nap and he said, 'I'm at the store getting some Georgia Tech gear.' I said you are getting some Georgia Tech gear and we are not even committed yet. So I knew it was the fit when my dad was getting some gear."

Felix is not an early enrollee, he is going to play high school baseball in the spring where he is the team's centerfield. Tech baseball assistant James Ramsey wants Felix to play baseball when he can around his football activities as well.

"Coach Ramsey told me I can come in and compete right away and that I can play anywhere in the outfield," he said.

As far as signing day goes, Felix is aiming to set up a ceremony for Wednesday at his school.



