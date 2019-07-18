Caleb Murphy continues ascension, schedules first visit
HOOVER, Ala. – Looking for a summer breakout? Look no further than Caleb Murphy, who has blossomed into a top target for some of the best within his locale and seen his stock explode as he firmly s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news