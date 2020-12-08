By the Numbers: Wrapping up the NC State game
Georgia Tech played without many key defensive starters and players on Saturday at NC State and the offense struggled at times as well. We take a look at the numbers and snap counts via our friends...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news