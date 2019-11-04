News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 19:38:00 -0600') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: Top PFF performers for GT against Pitt

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

The Georgia Tech defense played a tremendous game against Pitt in a loss, but the Jackets' offense continued to struggle against quality defenses. We take a look at the offensive and defensive grad...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}