 JacketsOnline - By the Numbers: Tech struggles big time against Clemson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 15:40:46 -0500') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: Tech struggles big time against Clemson

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech struggled tremendously on both sides of the ball against Clemson on Saturday with only special teams and a few players shining through the mess on the field. We take a deep dive into the PFF College numbers on the game. Tech only managed 58 offensive snaps in the game.

Jalen Camp had his best game in a while on Saturday against Clemson
Jalen Camp had his best game in a while on Saturday against Clemson (ACC Media Services)

SIMS STRUGGLES AGAINST AN ELITE CLEMSON D

Jeff Sims got a heavy reality check against the elite Clemson defense on Saturday and he wasn't helped by some protection issues and a bad snap that led to an easy touchdown for the Tigers as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}