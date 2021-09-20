By the Numbers: Tech defense rises at Clemson, offense grinds
Georgia Tech ran into a defensive juggernaut playing at Clemson on Saturday and the PFF College numbers reflect the challenge of playing the nation's best defense to date. On the defensive side of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news