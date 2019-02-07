Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 17:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: Looking at Georgia Tech recruiting ranking history

Ijybfaiwyh73bwsipasm
Josh Nesbitt and Jon Dwyer were the offensive cornerstones of the 2007 recruiting class which remains the high-bar for Tech recruiting
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

With National Signing Day in the books, JOL has almost 20 years of recruiting data to cull through between three coaching staffs and three different coaching change classes as well in 2002, 2008 and 2019. Here is a look at the hard numbers and the challenge that lies ahead for Geoff Collins and his staff if they want to reproduce 2007.

Georgia Tech Recruiting Rankings by the Year
YEAR OVERALL RANKING AVERAGE STAR OVERALL ACC RANK OVERALL ACC AVERAGE STAR RANKING TOTAL PLAYERS SIGNED and STAR AVERAGE

2002

62

32

8

5

15 (2.93)

2003

49

45

6

7

21 (2.67)

2004

56

60

9

9

24 (2.21)

2005

62

61

11

10

19 (2.37)

2006

57

39

11

8

16 (2.69)

2007

18*

14*

3

3

20 (3.30)*

2008

49

46

9

9

20 (2.65)

2009

49

39

8

7

21 (2.90)

2010

43

24

8

5

19 (3.16)

2011

41

42

8

6

23 (2.87)

2012

57

34

10

6

17 (3.00)

2013

84

56

13

10

14 (2.71)

2014

47

35

11

9

22 (2.91)

2015

39

33

8

6

27 (3.00)

2016

67

52

13

12

18 (2.67)

2017

41

36

8

7

24 (2.96)

2018

53

40

9

10

21 (3.00)

2019

43

35

8

6

20 (3.00)
BOLD= Top Class 35 performances, Italics= Smaller classes , *= top 20

The trends are when Tech has signed bigger classes and is coming off an ACC Championship appearance they post their best class numbers (2007, 2010, 2015) with the lone exception being the 2013 class when the Jackets only had 14 scholarships available. Gailey's first few classes suffered from NCAA scholarship limitations due to mistakes made by the prior staff as well.

Collins goal is to get top 25 classes to Georgia Tech regularly. The average star ranking shows how close they are getting to that margin. The difference is getting a handful of Rivals 250 or Rivals 100 players because they swing those numbers pretty hard given the formula.

Click here to take a look at the Jackets top targets for 2020.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}