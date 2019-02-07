With National Signing Day in the books, JOL has almost 20 years of recruiting data to cull through between three coaching staffs and three different coaching change classes as well in 2002, 2008 and 2019. Here is a look at the hard numbers and the challenge that lies ahead for Geoff Collins and his staff if they want to reproduce 2007.

The trends are when Tech has signed bigger classes and is coming off an ACC Championship appearance they post their best class numbers (2007, 2010, 2015) with the lone exception being the 2013 class when the Jackets only had 14 scholarships available. Gailey's first few classes suffered from NCAA scholarship limitations due to mistakes made by the prior staff as well.

Collins goal is to get top 25 classes to Georgia Tech regularly. The average star ranking shows how close they are getting to that margin. The difference is getting a handful of Rivals 250 or Rivals 100 players because they swing those numbers pretty hard given the formula.

