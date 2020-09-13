JacketsOnline - By the Numbers: GT's upset of FSU

Georgia Tech went into Tallahassee as underdogs and came home with a victory despite being down key players and using a true freshman quarterback who had once been a FSU commit. Jeff Sims looked anything like a freshman at times in the win and the Jackets defense turned in a stellar performance minus one early drive in the game. We take a look at the PFF grades for each group from Saturday's win over the Seminoles.

Much of last season that would've read quarterbacks, but Georgia Tech only needed one to get the win at FSU. Jeff Sims whether it mattered to him or not got some revenge on Mike Norvell and the Florida State staff who didn't close the deal with him. Here is a look at his key PFF grades. Sims played all 80 snaps Tech took on offense. His pass grade took a major hit from the two INTs and a couple of other almost interceptions