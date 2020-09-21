JacketsOnline - By the Numbers: GT falls short against #14 UCF

The Tech offense begins with Jeff Sims the true freshman quarterback for the Jackets and he had a rough day offensively. Sims accounted personally for four of the five turnovers the Jackets surrendered with a pair of fumbles and a pair of interceptions. His passing numbers were less impressive going 18 of 37 for 244 yards with a touchdown while rushing he had 83 yards and a touchdown as well, but the fumbles too.

Sims continues to throw the ball well in the middle of the field connecting on 10/14 passes in the 0-10 yard range and 3/6 in the 10-20 yard range. His deep throws were not great as he was 0/4 on throws of 20+ yards.