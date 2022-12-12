Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key appears to have ended his long search for an offensive coordinator landing on UGA analyst Buster Faulkner a veteran offensive coordinator in the G5 ranks and the man that Stetson Bennett credited as being one of the guys who helped land him into the Heisman finals this year working with the veteran quarterback over the last three seasons in Athens.

Faulkner was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern Miss in 2019 before leaving the program for the job at UGA. Prior to Southern Miss, Faulkner was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Arkansas State for three years under Blake Anderson. He spent from 2011-15 at Middle Tennessee State as an assistant under Rick Stockstill with his final four years coming as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Blue Raiders.

