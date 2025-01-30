Brown recaps visit, says Tech coaches see him as great fit there

Kell HS (Ga.) Rivals 250 linebacker Brayden Rouse knows plenty about Georgia Tech and has visited the Flats many times
Georgia Tech hosted Central HS (Ala.) defensive end Tristan Lyles last weekend for a JR Day visit. The talented
2025 signees and 2026 commit put out strong efforts in wins as prep season comes down the stretch
Georgia Tech football has a 2025 football schedule after the ACC release on Monday night and the JOL crew of Kelly
Georgia Tech football's offseason is in full swing and JOL subscribers have questions about the roster and the team
Kell HS (Ga.) Rivals 250 linebacker Brayden Rouse knows plenty about Georgia Tech and has visited the Flats many times
Georgia Tech hosted Central HS (Ala.) defensive end Tristan Lyles last weekend for a JR Day visit. The talented
2025 signees and 2026 commit put out strong efforts in wins as prep season comes down the stretch