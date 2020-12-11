 JacketsOnline - Brown hits the transfer portal
Brown hits the transfer portal

The morning after a brutal loss to Pitt, sophomore Georgia Tech slot receiver Ahmarean Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has not played since the Notre Dame game when he suffered an injury.

Brown tied Calvin Johnson’s freshman TD record last year
Brown tied Calvin Johnson’s freshman TD record last year (USA Today Sports)

Brown has just 12 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown this season though he did throw a touchdown pass in a win over Louisville. As a freshman he caught 21 balls for 396 yards and 7 touchdowns.

