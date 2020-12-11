JacketsOnline - Brown hits the transfer portal

Brown hits the transfer portal
The morning after a brutal loss to Pitt, sophomore Georgia Tech slot receiver Ahmarean Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has not played since the Notre Dame game when he suffered an injury.
Brown has just 12 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown this season though he did throw a touchdown pass in a win over Louisville. As a freshman he caught 21 balls for 396 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Thankful🙏🏽 2️⃣Out!✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/zZlktWQ5b7— AB (@Ahmarean2) December 11, 2020