Brothers Juanyeh Thomas, Azende Rey reunited once again in Atlanta

Rey, a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands in space, announced his decision to transfer to GT on social media.

For Stephanie Thomas , the mother of S Juanyeh Thomas , ATH Azende Rey, and 2022 Niceville (Fla.) defensive back Azareyeh Thomas , that dream became reality recently when Rey announced his decision to Georgia Tech.

One football field, one football program, but multiple siblings on it at the same time.

"Talking to Coach Collins and Coach (Nathan) Burton, they made me feel comfortable and confident about joining the team," said Rey. "I saw how they needed a veteran presence, and being in the transfer portal already it had been an option. Especially with my brother (Juanyeh) being there."

Rey continued when asked follow-up questions about his conversations with Collins and Burton.

"The conversations we had were very authentic," he said. "They really care about you there. You are more than a player to them, and that immediately grabs your attention, especially from the outside looking in."

For Rey and his family, this decision is about football, while at the same time being about so much more; a dream for each of them has come to fruition.

"I am very excited and blessed to be able to share the field with him once again. My mother is so happy. This has been her dream, and now it is fulfilled. We will cherish every moment of this."

As for Rey's role on the field for the 2021 season, there have been several conversations, but several possibilities remain as he prepares to arrive on campus.

"As the saying goes, nobody knows what exactly they are getting until it is right there in their face. I will have an opportunity to contribute to this team's success by doing my part. Whether that be on offense playing in the slot, getting reps at running back, or filling a huge role on special teams. I can catch kicks, but I'm also ready and willing to run down the field and knock somebody’s head off."