The linebacker out of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside felt ready to commit last week and he is now a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket .

Not long ago, Tyson Meiguez planned to cut his list to five schools, but a conversation with someone close to him led to a change of plans.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I just had that feeling about Georgia Tech," said Meiguez. "I committed to them over Tennessee and Kentucky. I have been there over half a dozen times since coach Collins took over and there is a whole lot of energy there. There is a new feel and I love it. It is a whole new vibe and I feel it.

"I knew I wanted to commit late in the spring or over the summer, so this really is not too early, but it happened a little sooner than I thought. I was talking on the phone with one of my teammates (

Rashad Battle) last week, and when were talking about colleges, Georgia Tech just stuck out to me.

"We were talking about different schools, and Georgia Tech was on my mind. I went and did more research, thought about it a little bit, and then I knew I was ready to commit.

"They offer the chance for early playing time, the environment is great and getting a degree from Georgia Tech will go a long way when football is over for me. And even if I wasn't going to play football, I would want to go to Georgia Tech. I get to go live in the city, earn a great degree and there is a lot for me to like there.

"Coach Collins has come in and really changed things. He always keeps it real with me, he has changed the energy, he is very active and I see him turning things around at Georgia Tech. He is just a great coach to be around.

"I am definitely ready to recruit now. I am going to after

Jaquari Wiggles,William Anderson, my teammate Rashad and others. I will definitely be talking about Georgia Tech to a lot of other recruits now."

RIVALS REACTION

Meiguez is commitment No. 9 for Georgia Tech in the 2020 class and the 5th from the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are far from done in the Peach State. Meiguez hopes to help with that. He is a well known recruit, so he will be active with his name being attached to the Georgia Tech commitment list. As a player, Meiguez is a long linebacker with good range that is still growing into his frame. He has shown the ability to play the flats, rush the quarterback and he is projected as a three down linebacker on the Flats. Collins and his staff will have continue to recruit Meiguez though. He is still planning to visit other schools at this time. With that said, Meiguez said he is "99.9-percent" sure he signed with Georgia Tech.