The third time was the charm for the 6-foot-4, 205 pound wideout. He has committed to the Yellow Jackets.

"I just committed to Georgia Tech," said King. "I chose them over Ole Miss and Texas. I have been leaning towards Georgia Tech after my last visit.

"Coach Geoff Collins talked to me about the future, their offense and how things are going to go. That is when I started leaning to Georgia Tech.

"I made my mind up Monday. I was up late thinking about the best place for my future and Georgia Tech is the right place for me.

"The academics is the No.1 reason. I want to major in Cyber Security. I also feel I can go in and play early. I have played in the spread and I will be ready right away. I love the energy there too. I love how the coaches interact with recruits. It is more like a person than a recruit when the coaches talk to me. I love that.

"What coach Collins is doing is going to flip GT around and I want to be a part of building that up.

"It is kind of crazy to be committing now. I was a freshman when Breon Dixon, DeAngelo Gibbs and those guys came out, so it is my turn now. I never thought I would be in this situation, so it is like a wow for me right now. It feels great.

"I feel like with the commits we are getting, we can be up in a couple years doing big things. I think we can be one of the top ACC teams, then all of college football in a few years with coach Collins and the recruits he is going to get."