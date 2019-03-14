Breaking: Ryan King commits to Georgia Tech
Since Geoff Collins took over at Georgia Tech, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson wide receiver Ryan King has visited three times.
The third time was the charm for the 6-foot-4, 205 pound wideout. He has committed to the Yellow Jackets.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I just committed to Georgia Tech," said King. "I chose them over Ole Miss and Texas. I have been leaning towards Georgia Tech after my last visit.
"Coach Geoff Collins talked to me about the future, their offense and how things are going to go. That is when I started leaning to Georgia Tech.
"I made my mind up Monday. I was up late thinking about the best place for my future and Georgia Tech is the right place for me.
"The academics is the No.1 reason. I want to major in Cyber Security. I also feel I can go in and play early. I have played in the spread and I will be ready right away. I love the energy there too. I love how the coaches interact with recruits. It is more like a person than a recruit when the coaches talk to me. I love that.
"What coach Collins is doing is going to flip GT around and I want to be a part of building that up.
"It is kind of crazy to be committing now. I was a freshman when Breon Dixon, DeAngelo Gibbs and those guys came out, so it is my turn now. I never thought I would be in this situation, so it is like a wow for me right now. It feels great.
"I feel like with the commits we are getting, we can be up in a couple years doing big things. I think we can be one of the top ACC teams, then all of college football in a few years with coach Collins and the recruits he is going to get."
RIVALS REACTION
King has put a lot of thought into his decision over the past week. He really wants to slow his recruitment down with a new high school coaching staff and spring practice around the corner, so with his strong feelings for Georgia Tech, he has committed. He is still going to take visits and continue to talk with other schools, but he said he feels really strong about the Yellow Jackets at this time. King is a physical wideout who wins jump-balls and knows how to use his size to his advantage. He is strong, he is a red zone weapon and he is a player who will be ready to compete for early playing time.