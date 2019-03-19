



Jalen Huff committed to Oklahoma early in November. He was an early target for the Sooners, he visited Norman and he really connected with Kerry Cooks.





After being committed for close to two and a half months, Cooks left Oklahoma to take a coaching job at Texas Tech, so the coach Huff was closest to was no longer in Norman. From that time, the defensive back out of Buford, Ga. has had this on his mind.

"I have de-committed from Oklahoma," said Huff. "I have been really thinking about it the last few weeks. When I heard the news about coach Cooks leaving, it really started then.

"Oklahoma sent the defensive staff down to see me, but I had a strong relationship with coach Cooks and I was very high on him, so it was tough."

Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and UCF are some of the schools that have been actively recruiting Huff. He has taken visits and he is going to hit the reset button and move forward.

"I just got the feeling that now was the right time to open my recruitment back up," said Huff. "It is time to move on, see what other opportunities are out there and build new relationships.

"I want to see more, talk to more coaches and see where I fall. I am just going to see what else is out there."