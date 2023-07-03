BREAKING: Georgia Tech lands Warner Robins WR Isiah Canion
Since arriving back in the state of Georgia after leaving Western Kentucky, WR coach Josh Crawford has been busy.
First, he and the rest of the offensive staff beat Florida, NC State, and several others for WR Trey Horne.
Up next was the recruitment of four-star WR commit Koby Young. GT beat out the likes of Florida (again), LSU, Tennessee, and Oregon among others in landing his commitment.
Now, Crawford and Co. are at it again. Isiah Canion, one of the top players in the state of Georgia and best receivers in the country, went public with his decision to commit to Georgia Tech on Monday after decommitting from Notre Dame on Saturday.
Flipping a recruit from Notre Dame is an impressive feat alone. Add on the fact that Notre Dame WR coach Chansi Stuckey is a Warner Robins native, and the job that WR coach Josh Crawford has done to be able to pull this one off looks even more impressive.
Canion joins an impressive in-state haul for first year head coach Brent Key’s class:
QB Aaron Philo
WR Trey Horne
TE David Prince
OL Jordan Floyd
CB Trajen Greco
Canion becomes the 21st overall commitment for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, a class currently ranked within the Top 20 nationally.