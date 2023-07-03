Since arriving back in the state of Georgia after leaving Western Kentucky, WR coach Josh Crawford has been busy.

First, he and the rest of the offensive staff beat Florida, NC State, and several others for WR Trey Horne.

Up next was the recruitment of four-star WR commit Koby Young. GT beat out the likes of Florida (again), LSU, Tennessee, and Oregon among others in landing his commitment.

Now, Crawford and Co. are at it again. Isiah Canion, one of the top players in the state of Georgia and best receivers in the country, went public with his decision to commit to Georgia Tech on Monday after decommitting from Notre Dame on Saturday.