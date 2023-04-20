Tah'j Butler , a talented linebacker from Edna Karr in New Orleans, announced his decision on Thursday. He could have waited until after the evaluation period, a time in which coaches from all of the country will be on location at Edna Karr HS evaluating the talent, but the opportunity on The Flats was too good to pass up.

After sending out over a dozen offers since joining the staff, Brumfield and the rest of the GT staff have secured their first commitment from the state since Nick Turner made a verbal pledge in June of 2019.

It was only a matter of time before Georgia Tech and new assistant coach Ricky Brumfield found success in the state of Louisiana.

"The coaches.. they just make it feel like home," said Butler about his decision. "The relationships there at Georgia Tech, everything is deeper than football. The emotions were high in the room when I was there on the visit, but my family and coaches are behind me, so I am really excited about it."

Butler got to see a side of head coach Brent Key that not everyone gets to see when he gave the first-year HC the good news.

"He was really excited," said Butler. "He dapped me up, and was pumped up."

Butler's strongest relationship at Georgia Tech, though, is with a coach that Georgia Tech fans are still getting familiar with after arriving in the off-season.

"Coach (Ricky) Brumfield, we come from the same city. He is like my high school coach in that he already knows me, and that I am able to handle and get over adversity when it comes. My family is very comfortable with me leaving New Orleans for Atlanta because they know that with Coach Brumfield there I'll be able to stay on track."

Butler will play MIKE linebacker once arriving in Atlanta.