Tyson Meiguez started it Tuesday, then it was Jaquari Wiggles Thursday, and on Friday, Akelo Stone added his name to the Yellow Jacket commitment list.

What a week it has been for Georgia Tech . Geoff Collins will coach his first spring game on the Flats Friday night, and leading into the game, he has added three in-state commits in a four day span.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"On my first visit there, Georgia Tech had the most energetic coaching staff I ever saw, which made it even more convincing to get there. So when they offered a few hours later, it was as if my dream came true. That it when I made my decision," said Stone.

"I told coach Knight two days ago that I had made my decision. Coach Knight knew that they were number one on my board, so once I told him, he was happy, but I'm sure he expected it.

"I chose Georgia Tech because of the academics, it's location and the energetic staff.

"West Virginia, Missouri, Navy, Army and Wake Forest were the other schools I considered.

"I have visited Georgia Tech four times and the vibe there is lit and just too hype.

"I feel good about my decision and I have not been this happy in a while."

RIVALS REACTION

Collins can definitely check the box besides 'Change the Culture' in Atlanta. He and his staff have changed the perception of Georgia Tech and they have kids wanting to be part of the program. The energy and the buzz around the program has not been this high in a very long time. Stone is a prospect they really like at defensive end and he will bring some size, power and the ability to set the edge. He will put a voice down in the Savannah area too, to recruit for the Yellow Jackets.