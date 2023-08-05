He becomes commitment no. 26 for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, and the fifth commitment on the defensive line.

Coleman, Key, and Georgia Tech were able to secure a weekend visit from Riverside (S.C.) defensive tackle Marcus Downs prior to the dead period resuming. That visit led to a silent commitment, now public following Downs' announcement on Saturday afternoon.

"They did a great job recruiting me," said Downs about Georgia Tech. "I like everything about Georgia Tech. Coach Coleman and I have been talking constantly throughout the process, just seeing how my day is going, checking in on me and my family, things like that. This past weekend I finally had the chance to get over there, and at that point I felt like this was my time to make a decision. I was really looking closely at the roster, the academic side of things. Every school has the same things in terms of the facilities, workout rooms, it is the same at every college. I wasn't looking at all that. My main focus throughout this process has been the coaches, the players, the environment, and the academics. I feel like I made the best decision possible when looking at all four aspects."

After spending time during his visit with the other visitors and several members of the team at the cookout, Downs, the DL commits, and the rest of the defensive linemen spent some time bowling.

"I had the chance to dap up most of the players while we were out bowling with the other defensive lineman after the cookout, that was a pretty cool moment. There was good food there too."

Downs had been considering his future quite a bit through the July dead period, and while several schools were still recruiting him, Downs chose to go to Atlanta. Traveling with Coach Coleman, Downs knew he was ready to give him the news -- he was ready to be a Jacket.

"I told Coach Coleman in the car, he was very excited," said Downs."Coach Marco told me I gave him goosebumps.In my meeting with the head coach, I actually let Coach Key talk for a while during our meeting, and we were having good conversation. Then I told him I was in, and he jumped right out of his chair in his new office and gave me a big hug."

With over 20 offers on the table throughout his recruitment, including schools such as LSU, South Carolina, Florida, and several others, Downs has been a national recruit for a while now. Both Downs and his family feel that they've made the right decision at the right time, and are excited to move forward.

"They agreed with my decision, and are excited to move forward with it," said Downs about his family's reaction when he told them Georgia Tech was going to be home for him. "They believe that I made the right decision, and for Atlanta to only be about two and a half hours is huge."

While some recruits opt to not become advocates for their future schools, and work to recruit others to join them, Downs has the complete opposite mindset. He is excited to get to know his future teammates, and to work on adding several others in the coming months and years.

"I definitely plan on being one of those recruits now that are active on social media, recruiting others to join me in all classes," he said. That's a big thing that everyone should do after they commit. To have the opportunity to convince other great players to join you, or even just talk with them and communicate is big.

Downs has shut down his recruitment, and will sign with Georgia Tech in December. He is planning to enroll early as well.