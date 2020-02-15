Breaking down 2021 in-state targets into tiers
From the moment Collins began assembling his staff, he did so with an emphasis on the ability to recruit the state of Georgia specifically. The state produced nearly 40 prospects rated four-stars o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news