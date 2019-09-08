Spiers is the 21st public commitment for the Yellow Jackets in the 2020 class, and the sixth on the offensive line.

Spiers made the trip to Atlanta to see the new-look offense for himself, and was ready to pull the trigger before leaving.

That didn't stop Brent Key, head coach Geoff Collins, and the rest of the staff from landing Biloxi OL Ryan Spiers on Saturday afternoon, though.

ON WHAT LED HIM TO GEORGIA TECH: "The main things are the culture that coach Collins has created, which is parallel to none, and the opportunities the school offers in education. That is amazing compared to most of the other schools. I plan on studying finance."

THE MOMENT HE TOLD THE STAFF: "It was in the players lounge with coach Collins, and they were thrilled. It was a connection I’ve had with all the staff there that made it so special it was truly an amazing moment."

WHERE HE FITS ON THE OL: "I'll most likely play either Center or Guard."

WHO HE'S WORKING ON TO JOIN HIM: "There was some big time talent on campus yesterday, that I would love to come join the 2020 class with me. Guys like Javier Morton and Nazir Stackhouse.