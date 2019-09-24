"I have been processing things a lot and the whole process has been a bit stressful, but after discussing with my family and coaches I am ready to commit to Georgia Tech."

Marietta (GA) power forward Jordan Meka announced his pledge to the Jackets on Tuesday morning, becoming the first commitment for the class of 2020.

After months of tireless recruiting, Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech got their guy.

Meka chose Georgia Tech over offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Kennesaw State and more. The Jackets were the first to offer Meka back in April of 2017.

"Georgia Tech is just the right fit for me academically and basketball wise, and to be able to play in the ACC is incredible."

The six-foot-eight forward has remained in consistent contact with Georgia Tech coaches all throughout high school and has become a familiar face on campus, most recently visiting on the weekend of the Jackets first home football game against South Florida.

Head coach Josh Pastner and assistant coach Julian Swartz have been the main ones recruiting the Mt. Bethel playmaker, and throughout his recruitment Meka has had high praise for those two, the rest of the staff, and the future of the program.

Meka is highly-regarded for his high-motor and hard working tendencies, which are characteristics of many Georgia Tech greats who came before him.