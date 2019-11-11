With the departure of James Banks after the 2019-2020 season, a big emphasis for Georgia Tech in the 2020 class was adding a big-man for the future. On Monday, they did just that by adding 7-foot, 235-pound center Saba Gigiberia from Napa, California.

Gigiberia’s school coach, Joey Fuca, discussed the four-star center’s attributes with Rivals.com. “Saba is a skilled post,” he said. “He has the ability to step out on the perimeter in the pick and pop. He is a high-level passer with a great basketball IQ. He will be a great fit at Georgia Tech.”

Gigiberia has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months, but felt comfortable pledging to the Jackets after a string of visits to the likes of Vanderbilt and TCU. The Republic of Georgia native committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Boise State, Illinois, USC, Washington State, Vanderbilt, TCU, and UNLV.

Gigiberia was once expected to wait until the spring to make a decision, but has since made it clear that he will be signing during the early signing period which begins on November 13th. He took to twitter to announce his decision.