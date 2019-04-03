Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech picked up a much needed commitment on Wednesday when 2019 shooting guard Asanti Price announced his pledge to the Jackets via Instagram. The Columbia, South Carolina native chose Georgia Tech over Kansas State, East Carolina and many others.

“I called Coach Pastner and he was very excited. My family and I knew that I was ready to take this next step,” said Price.

Price visited Atlanta on March 29th and after a few days of pondering decided that Georgia Tech was the best fit for him.

“Now that I am committed, I just have to work double as hard as I was before,” Price told JacketsOnline.

With ACC-caliber size at six-foot-five, Price has been described by his coaches as a player with the ability to shoot from NBA three-point range and could become a player that the Jackets desperately needed during the 2018-2019 season.

“I’m very excited to start hooping with my new teammates/brothers and play in front of all the Georgia Tech fans.”

As of now, Price does not have any plans to visit other schools.

Though he has no visits back to Atlanta scheduled yet, Price knows he will return “very soon.”