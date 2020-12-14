JacketsOnline - Bennett hits the portal

After two promising seasons at Georgia Tech, sophomore defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday. Bennett played in nine games this season and seven games as a true freshman before a season-ending injury ended his year.

Over the two seasons, he had 14 tackles, two tackles for a loss, but did not record a sack. The emergence of Jordan Domineck and true freshman Kyle Kennard at the rush end position ate into Bennett's playing time.