News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 13:25:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind the Commitment: How Georgia Tech landed Jaquari Wiggles

H1ednm5x7mkbadnwkivm
Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

Georgia Techhas some real momentum on the recruiting trail, especially in their home-state, and they just landed a commitment from jumbo-athlete Jaquari Wiggles.The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive en...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}