The long-standing ACC Rivalry between Virginia and Georgia Tech renews again on Thursday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets have won five straight at home against the Cavs while Virginia has won of three of the last four meetings (the team did not play in 2020 due to the covid rescheduling of ACC play). Virginia comes into the game with three straight losses all in conference play and just two wins on the season, a win over FCS Richmond and a G5 win over Old Dominion under first-year coach Tony Elliott. The Jackets have been playing solid ball with back-to-back upset wins over Pitt on the road and against Duke under interim head coach Brent Key. We caught up with Cavs Corner publisher Brad Franklin to get his take on the game.