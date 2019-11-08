Behind Enemy Lines: UVA
Georgia Tech heads up to Charlottesville for the first time under new head coach Geoff Collins to face the ACC Coastal leaders Virginia. The Cavs could all but lock up the division with a win, whil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news