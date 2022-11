Georgia Tech football returns to Athens for the first time since 2018 on Saturday at noon. That year the Jackets faced #5 UGA, but this time it will be a #1 Bulldogs squad that the Jackets will aim to upset. The Jackets led by interim head coach Brent Key will aim to dethrone the defending National Champions in Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. We caught up with our friends at UGASports to get Managing Editor Anthony Dasher's take on the game as we go Behind Enemy Lines.