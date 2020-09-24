Behind Enemy Lines: Syracuse
Georgia Tech will play Syracuse on Saturday for only the second time as an ACC member and fourth overall game. Louisville is the only other ACC team the Jackets have played less often with both joi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news