In a game delayed by a hurricane six years ago, Georgia Tech football finally heads down to the Bounce House to face UCF. The Jackets squad enters the game with an embattled coach on the hottest of seats per national media pundits and even Tech fans while UCF has started the season with mixed results including a loss to Louisville a team with another hot seat coach. We caught up with Brandon Helwig from UCFSports to get his thoughts on the game this weekend in Orlando and how the Knights are viewing it.