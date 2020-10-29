Georgia Tech and Notre Dame have played some interesting games in recent years and this was all set to be a special game played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a packed house pre-COVID. Things have changed and the #4 rated Irish program will be playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium with 20-percent capacity instead. We caught up with Blue and Gold beat writer Patrick Engel to get his take on the matchup and how he sees things playing out on Saturday.