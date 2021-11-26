The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry has reached a strange point in Geoff Collins' third season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets program. Tech enters the game as a five-plus touchdown underdog in their own stadium as the Bulldogs enter the game at #1 for the first time since the 1982 season and just the second time ever following the 1980 season as well as the last time they won a championship. Tech won neither of those games in Athens and this will be the first time Tech faces a #1 Georgia team on Grant Field. We caught up with UGASports Managing Editor Anthony Dasher to get his take on the game and how it is viewed by the heavily favored Bulldogs.