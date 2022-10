Georgia Tech hosts Duke in a game that suddenly has ACC Coastal race implications after slow starts by preseason favorites and the Jackets' upset win over Pitt. This will also be in the final meeting in a weird rivalry with the Blue Devils as ACC Coastal foes. We caught up with Devils Illustrated publisher Conor O'Neill to get some insight on the game from the Duke perspective as they aim to near bowl eligibility if they can knock off the Jackets.