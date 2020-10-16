 JacketsOnline - Behind Enemy Lines: Clemson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 13:10:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Clemson

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech will host #1 Clemson on Saturday marking the first time since Notre Dame came to the Flats in 1980 as the top team in the country. The Jackets are 2-8-1 against the AP number one team in the country and the Tigers are rolling through the ACC so it will not be an easy feat to win the game. We caught up with Tigers Illustrated publisher Cris Ard to get his take on the game and what Clemson people may think about how it plays out as we go Behind Enemy Lines.

Dabo Swinney's team has won five in a row over the Jackets
Dabo Swinney's team has won five in a row over the Jackets (Winston-Salem Journal - AP)

1. Clemson seems to be clicking on offense right out of the gate. Has there been any major changes schematically with Tony Elliott as a solo OC now?  

Elliott has been Clemson's chief play-caller since taking over the position from Chad Morris in late 2014. Since he has stepped into the role, Clemson is an incredible 74-5. From a personnel standpoint, I believe Clemson is in a much better place at tight end this fall. Neither Braden Galloway nor Davis Allen were highly recruited, but Clemson's coaches feel they hit on both. Galloway is all-conference material. You'll see both involved more in the passing game throughout the 2020 season, particularly with players like Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross no longer in the lineup at receiver and with Joseph Ngata unable to work for much of the season to date.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}