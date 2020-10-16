JacketsOnline - Behind Enemy Lines: Clemson

Georgia Tech will host #1 Clemson on Saturday marking the first time since Notre Dame came to the Flats in 1980 as the top team in the country. The Jackets are 2-8-1 against the AP number one team in the country and the Tigers are rolling through the ACC so it will not be an easy feat to win the game. We caught up with Tigers Illustrated publisher Cris Ard to get his take on the game and what Clemson people may think about how it plays out as we go Behind Enemy Lines.