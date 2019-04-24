Georgia DB Battle knows three finalists
Rashad Battle saw his teammate, close friend Tyson Meiguez commit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, so when will he make his decision?It is not quite there yet, but he has a plan in place and it starts w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news