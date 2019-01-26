DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski could tell something was off with his Duke team, so he burned a timeout shortly after halftime to talk about it.

That the second-ranked Blue Devils responded with yet another double-figure victory taught the Hall of Fame coach something significant about them.

RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke pulled away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53 Saturday in point guard Tre Jones' return to the lineup.

"Our guys were just different (after that timeout), which says a lot about them," Krzyzewski said. "This is a game you lose if you're thinking about being a winner. It's a game that winners win, when you can turn it around with 18 minutes to go and just really not playing well, and then playing great."

Zion Williamson added 22 points to help the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight and 12th in a row in the series with Georgia Tech.

Duke finished a season-worst 2 of 21 from 3-point range but hit 52 percent from the field in the second half to win its lowest-scoring game of the year.

Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points and Michael Devoe added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4), who have lost four of six but threw a scare into Duke for most of the day. Evan Cole's layup put them up by eight points with just over 18 minutes left and prompted Krzyzewski to take that turn-it-around timeout.

"He just challenged us to get back to playing like ourselves," Jones said. "We weren't showing any energy, any enthusiasm — nothing out there. We were extremely dead and we knew we just had to pick it up, have a little life."

Georgia Tech led 38-31 when Gueye banked in a jumper with just under 16 minutes remaining, but turned it over on five of its next seven possessions. That coincided with a Duke's 21-4 burst keyed by eight straight points from Barrett and capped by a layup from Williamson that made it 52-42 with just under eight minutes remaining.