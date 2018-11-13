Georgia Tech center James Banks aimed to get a waiver to allow him to play in the 2018-19 season for the Jackets after transferring from Texas. That appeal was granted by the NCAA and Banks could debut as early as Tuesday night for the Jackets.

“We’re excited to have James in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” said Tech head coach Josh Pastner, in his third season on The Flats. “We’re thankful for the time and effort put into this process by our compliance staff. James gives us much needed size, and he’s a very good shot-blocker. We want to play faster, with better pace, and he will help us do that.”

Banks has two seasons of eligibility remaining after playing sparingly at Texas as a freshman and sophomore.

The talented big man did not travel with the team to Tennessee, but after getting the good news on Tuesday, Banks is trying to get to Knoxville where the Jackets face #5 Tennessee tonight.



His addition gives the Jackets depth at a thin center spot where Abdouleye Gueye is playing out of position and they only had one other player Sylvester Ogbonda. The Jackets now have three possible center options and can play a big lineup with Banks at center and Gueye at power forward at times.