ATLANTA- Georgia Tech senior big man James Banks hit a pair of key free throws late, came up with a steal that led to a Moses Wright layup and blocked a Chris Lykes drive to help Georgia Tech escape with a 63-57 win over Miami to move the Jackets to 15-14 on the season and 9-9 in ACC play. The Canes fell to 14-14 and 6-12 in league play. The win was Georgia Tech's fifth straight ACC win at home and fourth win over in the last five ACC games for the Jackets. "It was a marginal play and if you get it great," Banks said of his key block of Lykes. "If you miss it then you lose time for a defensive rebound. I saw my chance and knew it was a pivotal moment and they wanted the ball in his hands in that moment and he was probably gonna take the shot so I went and got it." It wasn't pretty but the Tech got the win. Banks led the way with 13 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two key steals while Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 16 points. Lykes led Miami with 14 points. "We won the game for two reasons and two reasons only today," Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. "We got to seven kills (three stops in a row), we had five going into the last media timeout and we ended up with two in the final timeout that got us to seven. And then we had 18 offensive rebounds."



Banks blocks a shot by Miami's Keith Stone (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Alvarado as a veteran leader of the team was disappointed they blew the big lead and had to come back to beat Miami. "I'm a little disappointed on our side because we always tell each other let's play better in the second half and that is something we have to keep on running to. We only have two regular-season games left," he said. The Jackets ended up with 48 rebounds including the 18 offensive boards compared to just 33 rebounds for Miami and half as many second-chance points for the Canes. Tech held Miami to 36.7-percent shooting and just 11.8-percent from three. “They got the lead, and being able to finish is an important part for us. How we won it is good for us. I wish I could say we did it for the fans, to keep them engaged that second half, but the reality of it is, Miami was really good, and we weren’t, and that’s a credit to Miami, to Coach Larranaga and their staff. They’re just a good basketball team. But we found a way to get it done, like I said, we won the game for two reasons and two reasons only. Defensively we got seven ‘three-stops’ and then we got 18 offensive rebounds. Those are the two reasons we won the game.” Miami coach Jim Larranaga was not happy with his struggling team after the game. "I thought our effort in the first half was very disappointing. When you don't give great effort then you don't get great execution," he said. "In the second half we played much harder. We rebounded much better. We still got out-rebounded by 15, but at least in the second half we were trying to rebound the basketball. We were able to take the lead, but they executed much better in the last four minutes than we did."

