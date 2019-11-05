RALEIGH, NC- Almost eight months after a James Banks dunk and free throw sank N.C. State in Raleigh, Banks delivered again in the clutch hitting a pair of free throws to tie and win the game 82-81 for the Yellow Jackets. Banks put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in a huge game for the Yellow Jackets playing over 40 minutes. Mike Devoe was the other big scorer for the Yellow Jackets with 22 points to lead Tech including hitting three of his five three-point shots. C.J. Bryce led the Wolfpack and all scorers with 24 points in 44 minutes of action.

“James is three-for-three in the last two seconds of games at N.C. State. James, making free throw you know if you think about it,” head coach Josh Pastner said of his big man after the game.